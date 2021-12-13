BB15 Umar Riaz Slammed For Following Asim’s Footsteps

It was Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 and once again the scolding session from host Salman Khan began. He took class of the contestants, especially Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. Things went too far where fans felt that Salman was being too aggressive with these contestants.

The actor scolded Umar and said that he was following his brother Asim Riaz’s footsteps and doing things that he did back in Bigg Boss 13.

'Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho,' Salman questioned Umar regarding his fights. Outside the house, you are educated and not like this. Do you believe that by acting this way, you will become more popular? Izzat kamaoge, shauharat mil jayegi automatically. (You're a doctor yet you don’t have any manners?, you don't have a brain or a sense? Why are you acting so irrationally? ...If you earn respect, money will come naturally.)"

Salman then took Asim’s name and said that his game in BB13 was all about shouting, poking, and getting into fights. Do you want to be like that? He called Asim, an idiot and senseless human and said Umar is better than that.

Although Umar kept quiet the whole time, he must have been hurt as the things said about his brother were a bit too harsh.