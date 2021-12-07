BB15 Umar Riaz Beats Karan Kundrra, See Full List

After the arrival of interesting wildcard contestants Rakhi Sawant, her husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai, things have certainly heated up inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. There has been some shift in how things are working out in the house.

There are VIPs and non-VIPs in BB15 now. Inside the house, VIPs are taking every opportunity to make the lives of non-VIPs as difficult as possible.

Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia are the non-VIPs right now and all the wild card entries are VIPs. In the recent episodes, it was Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal who entertained the audience the most. They are running on the top right now.

As per a popularity poll on Twitter by Bigg Boss Tak, Umar and Pratik have now secured top 1 and 2 positions while other contestants are lined up behind. Check out the full position list below.

1. Umar Riaz

2. Pratik Sehajpal

3. Tejasswi

4. Karan Kundrra

5. Shamita Shetty

6. Rashami

7. Nishant Bhat

8. Rajiv

9. Abhijit

10. Devoleena Bhattacharjee

11. Rakhi Sawant

12. Ritesh

It is to be seen if this ranking sees some kind of change in the coming episodes and weeks.