BB15: Two Tollywood Celebrities All Set to Enter Hindi Bigg Boss 15

If there's one TV reality show that goes on without a long break despite pandemic situation, it would most certainly be Salman Khan’s Hindi Bigg Boss.

So far, Salman Khan’s most watched TV show Hindi Bigg Boss has successfully completed 14 seasons and now, they are gearing up to present all new season. Yes, the makers are looking forward to kick-starting the show sometime in October.

It appears that the show organizers are busy finalizing the contestants list. On the other hand, names of a few celebrities are doing the rounds as probable participants in Bigg Boss Hindi 15. Two names are from Tollywood. Read on to know more....

Bhumika Chawla is one of the popular stars in Telugu. She got a breakthrough with her movie 'Khushi' featuring Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was seen in Telugu movies Super Machi and Tuneega Tuneega is also said to be one of the contestants entering the show. Rhea topped the headlines last year following the death of Sushant. She was even grilled for her involvement in the actor's suicide.

Here's the tentative list of Bigg Boss 15 participants

* Divyanka Tripathi

* Vivek Dahiya

* Bhumika Chawla

* Rhea Chakraborty

* Neha Marda

* Sanaya Irani

* Anusha Dandekar

* Disha Vakhani

* Mohsin Khan

* Nia Sharma

* Parth SamthaanK

* Krushna Abhishek

Colors TV is yet to officially reveal the confirmed contestants list for Hindi Bigg Boss 15.