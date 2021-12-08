BB15: Ticket To Finale Task is Back, But There’s A Twist

Bigg Boss 15 has been going up and down ever since it started airing. The twists and turns have kept the audience engaged but mostly it has not really managed to keep them as excited as the seasons before did. Once again, the makers have planned something different for this time.

In the recent episode, we saw that Bigg Boss announced something exciting but only for the VIP contestants. There will be a Ticket To Finale in the 10th week itself and they will get to compete for it. This came as a shock to all the non-VIP members as they felt it was unjust.

Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia are the non-VIP contestants who did not get a chance to compete in this Ticket to finale task.

On the other hand, the wild card entries, contestants who came into the show just recently will be competing. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant, and her husband Ritesh are the ones who will be getting this chance.

We will have to wait and see what this task brings and who will win it. Maybe there will be another twist before this on Bigg Boss 15.