BB15: These Two Contestants Lose Their Ticket to Finale

The newest episode of Bigg Boss 15 was full of shocks. On one side, Salman Khan stated that the show would be extended for two more weeks, but on the other hand, BB announced a new nomination task. After being nominated, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai were eliminated from the task. The lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continued to feud over events from Weekend Ka Vaar.

A lot was going on in the house. Since Abhijit and Rashami were nominated, they weren’t allowed to be part of the task.

The new nomination task on Bigg Boss was introduced, in which each contestant had to vote against two housemates. Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale were eliminated from the race after receiving the most votes against them during the nomination task.

On the other hand, the news of the show getting extended was given to the contestants. Shamita Shetty was not particularly happy about this extension as she said she will not be able to handle the shenanigans of Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit anymore.