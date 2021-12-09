BB15 Tejran Break Up Over Ticket To Finale Task?

Fights are pretty common in Bigg Boss 15 and so are contestants building more than friendship. Relationships have been formed in the house just as the blossoming one between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. But what has been going on between them?

Due to the Ticket to Finale task, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appear to be going through a tough patch in their relationship. As per the show's most recent promo, we see Kundrra and Tejasswi arguing while KK slashes Teja's name from the ticket to the finale.

She approaches him because she is shocked. Kundra then discusses her Akkad, claiming that they are unfamiliar with one another. He then adds, "It's not working out" since they don't understand each other.

Fans are trying to understand if this is the end of their relationship. Does this mean the end to TejRan or will they sort things out in the coming episode?