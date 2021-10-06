BB15: Tejasswi Prakash Beats Top Contestants, Here's How

Tejasswi Prakash entered Bigg Boss 15 as one of the most popular contestants. As we know she was offered the show many times but things have only worked out now. Her fan-following is immense and she is already winning the hearts of the viewers.

In a recent poll conducted on Twitter, she immerged as the winner. The audience was asked to choose who their favorite contestant is, and a large percentage voted for Tejasswi. She became the winner while other contestants including Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and others got fewer votes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Junglewasis Get Nominated As Pratik Sehajpal Damages House Property

Tejasswi has been playing a subtle game. She is not too loud or controversial. As of yet, she didn’t get into any serious fights. She has been a popular face on Colors TV as she participated in Khatron Khe Khiladi and was one of the leads on the show, Swaragini.

It is to be seen how her journey on Bigg Boss 15 continues. Will she manage to make it till the end or get eliminated in the middle.