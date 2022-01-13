BB15: Tejasswi Prakash Accuses the Makers of Bias Towards Shamita Shetty

Once again the contestants in Bigg Boss 15 house have gotten into a massive fight. It is not uncommon in the show but this time the two ladies were literally spewing venom. Tejasswi and Shamita got into a fight where the former said some really eye-opening things.

Captain Shamita Shetty upgraded two contestants to VIP status in the most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra were chosen over Tejasswi Prakash, leaving the latter irritated and enraged. Shamita was accused by Tejasswi, who told her she shouldn't have trusted her and called her a liar. This is not where things end.

Bigg Boss has been accused of favoring Shamita Shetty, as per Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita's Bigg Boss OTT pals were called, and her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, a wild card entry, and brother Rajiv Adatia were given the opportunity to talk with her family, according to her.

Tejasswi went on to state that Shamita was also given a week away from the house due to her injury, that she was spared nominations, and that she always receives better treatment. She said that it is like Shamita is the queen of Bigg Boss house.

Shamita answered by saying that she didn’t expect Tejasswi to be so bitter against her. She said that she was not partying outside but had to go to the hospital due to her shoulder injury.