BB15: Shamita Shetty Reaction To Trolls After Raj Kundra's Arrest!

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: We all know that Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will be more interesting because Salman Khan returns to the show as host. On Saturday, Salman Khan cracked jokes, threw punches, and didn't leave any chance to school the contestants. In Saturday's episode, Salman Khan spoke about Raj Kundra's arrest. Shamita Shetty, the sister of Raj Kundra's wife, Shilpa Shetty was shocked.

Shamita Shetty in an interview said that "It was not easy for me for the first time, because the situation was very different." She further stated that she was heavily trolled for no fault of her and said that her family also, at that point in time, felt that it’s better for her to just lock herself in that house.

Shamita added that "And also participating in Bigg Boss OTT was a previous commitment, and I didn’t want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, ‘The show must go on’."

Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss OTT and was one of the strongest contestants of the show. She emerged out as the second runner-up.

Coming to Raj Kundra, we all know that businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with filming pornographic content in July and was released on September 21.

