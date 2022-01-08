BB15: Salman Khan Loses His Cool, Bashes Abhijit Bichukale

Abhijit Bichukale has been one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 15. His mannerisms, constant swearing, and flirtatious nature towards Devoleena Bhattacharjee has made fans pretty annoyed with him. Every Weekend ka Vaar, Salman bashes him and gives him a warning, but nothing seems to be working on this man.

In the latest promo for WKV, we saw host Salman Khan lose his cool and bash Abhijit for using abusive language in the house.

“Yeh jo aapne gandi gandi gaaliyaan di thi, koi doosra aapke parivaar ko de toh aapko kaisa lagega? Yeh warning de raha hoon, mid-week aake nikaal ke jaunga yahaan se, baal pakad ke,” said Salman giving a warning to the contestant.

Abhijit got irritated with Salman’s statement and said he wants to leave the house now. He got up hastily and said I am leaving right away and walked towards the exit door. He asked Bigg Boss to open the door for him. Salman just looked at Abhijit while all this was happening.