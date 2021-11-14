BB15 Salman Khan Blasts Pratik Sehajpal On Weekend Ka Vaar

The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan episode of Bigg Boss 15 will see the actor lose his cool at the contestants. He was very angry. Pratik Sehajpal seemed to have irritated Salman. Since his arrival in the Bigg Boss house, Pratik has been known to upset wildcard candidate Rajiv Adatia.

The audience has seen the two get into numerous verbal spats. Salman will now call out Pratik for being a bully and crossing the line on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 15.

"Is this comedy?" an enraged Salman says. To make a snide remark about someone? I'm not going to cross that boundary - what did you mean when you told Rajiv that? 'Do not cross the line,' he (Rajiv) added, implying that you are crossing the line. You're a f*****g tyrant. Who gave you the right to go below the belt in the first place?

Is it appropriate for me to make jokes about you? In two seconds, you'll be crying. You would have pleaded with the landlord to evict you from the residence." Pratik attempts but fails to explain himself. Jay Bhanushali will experience something similar. Salman scolds Jay and says that he is not growing at all. Instead, he keeps shouting and adding to points that are useless.