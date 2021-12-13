BB15: Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra, Says His Emotions For Tejasswi Are Fake

It was mostly about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in the recent Weekend ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15. Salman Khan called out Karan for not supporting her the way he should. The actor said that Karan is not serious about the relationship. As per Salman, Karan likes her but is not too good at standing up for her.

The episode began with Salman chastising Karan for being insecure around the men Tejasswi is close to, which included Vishal Kotian, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhatt. He also questioned Karan about his failure to stop Umar from disparaging Tejasswi. He questioned Karan about why he didn't express his possessiveness at the time.

Salman went on to say that it was okay for Karan to be friends with everyone in the house but not Tejasswi? You can be friends with everyone, maintain a close bond but the moment she speaks with other men, it becomes an issue?

The host said that you (Karan) might have fallen in love with Tejasswi, but it will not make any difference if you do not support her. What kind of relationship is it then? Although Karan tried explaining his side but didn’t look like Salman was having any of it.