BB15 Salman Khan Bashes Abhijeet Bichukale For Demanding Kiss From Devoleena

The recent Bigg Boss 15 Weekend ka Vaar episode was filled with drama and host Salman Khan took everyone’s class. He reprimanded them regarding many incidents that happened in the house. He was particularly furious at the incident where Abhijeet Bichukale demanded a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

He showed a clip of the incident to the contestants and then asked them for their opinion on it. Karan Kundrra and Shamita Shetty spoke on the matter and said that the narrative Devoleena gave was different. It was seen as Abhijeet demanded a kiss from her in exchange for artifacts.

From the clip, it was evident that the first time could have been brushed off as a joke but when he did it again and demanded a kiss for the second and third time, it just went too far and made Devoleena angry. She was clearly uncomfortable.

Abhijeet sat on the sofa in great ease while this serious talk was taking place. "Jab sab aapki baja rahe hain toh aap aise style me baithe ho (When everyone is taking your class, you are sitting there comfortably in style)," Salman Khan said. Abhijeet revealed that they discussed his sitting style on Bigg Boss Marathi as well.

"Ye yahan pe nahin chalega, mere saamne nahin chalega," Salman replied. He also told him to correctly arrange his kurta. You guys are seated, and here I am, standing the entire time, the Sultan actor said.

As the discussion was not affecting Abhijeet in any way, Salman concluded it and said Devoleena to maintain her distance from him. You have to respect women, even if it is inside or outside Bigg Boss house, he reprimanded Abhijeet.