BB15 Rankings: Tejasswi at No. 3, Who's No.1?

Bigg Boss 15 has entered its ninth week and reports claim that this show will not be extended like the earlier seasons. This is because the reality show has poor TRP ratings. Besides this, the rankings of the top contestants in the house are also changing drastically, which indirectly informs the show makers to ask the contestants to change their gameplay. The positions are ranked as per the number of votes a person is getting on the show.

As per the latest positions of the Bigg Boss 15 contestants, Karan Kundrra is in the top 1 and Tejasswi Prakash has been demoted to the third position. Here is the complete list of the top 7 contestants.

Despite the fact that many guests and the host have expressed concerns that Karan Kundrra is not playing the game and that he was not seen much on the show, his devoted fans continue to support him and vote for him. With this, Karan Kundrra ranks No. 1 in the list.

Pratik Sehajpal has gained a huge number of votes this week and stood in the top 2 positions. Sources claim that the audience are impressed with the way Pratik has been playing the game. Besides this, as Karan Kundrra got physical with him, it is reported that he got sympathy votes too.

Even after performing very well in the tasks, Tejasswi Prakash is not doing much in the house, which dethroned her to third place from the top 1. Though Umar Riaz's presence is not much felt in the Bigg Boss 15 house, he is in 4th position because of the Asim Riaz fans.

Coming in fifth place, Shamita Shetty has emerged as one of the top contestants in the house. Bigg Boss's audience like her taking a stand against injustice, but her rude behaviour is becoming a major drawback.

While Nishant Bhatt stands in 6th place, Rajiv Adatia occupied the last position among non-VIP contestants.