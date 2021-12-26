BB15: Rakhi Sawant Says Umar Riaz and Rashami’s Relation is Only For the Camera

We saw how contestants often come close to each other in the Bigg Boss house. It has happened in BB15 as well but many have doubts if these relationships are indeed real or all for the show. In the latest episode, we saw Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee speaking on Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s relationship and what they think about it.

The audience might have a varied opinion on this, but Rakhi has made up her mind and says she knows all about it.

Devoleena confides in Rakhi that she has strange feelings regarding Umar and Rashami. Rakhi adds that, “They made it apparent to me that they are relying on one another for the show." When Devoleena inquires about who informed her of this, she responds, "I, Rakhi Sawant, am the one who is telling you this. I asked Umar as to what he thinks of Rashami and his feelings about her?”

His family, he explained, is highly conservative and orthodox. All of this will be denied. His father will kill him if Umar does anything like that. All this is in Bigg Boss house only, not outside.

Rakhi then advised Umar to spend time with her, stick to her instead of Rashami. Outside, they're not going to do anything (Rakhi and Umar). I'm the same age as Rashami. She was previously married, and I am currently married. I am not divorced, while she is. So stay with me."