BB15: Ormax Characters India Loves, Most Popular Contestants

Bigg Boss 15 is going good and we have had just one elimination till now. A lot happened in both Week 1 and 2 in BB15. A lot of drama, fights and even violence took place these days. The fight between Junglewasis and housemates keeps intensifying and leading to verbal and physical fights.

All that has happened in the Bigg Boss house in Week 2, has led to some of the contestants being on the top of the search trend compared to others. Every week the Ormax media does a ranking for the most popular contestants and this time as per their rankings, Tejasswi Prakash has topped the week.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 most popular Bigg Boss 15 contestants: As per the ranking for Week 2, Tejasswi Prakash was the most popular contestant.

Following her is Karan Kundrra on No.2. He plays the game decently and is being loved by the BB15 fans. Then we have the OTT player, Shamita Shetty. She is in the No.3 spot. Next is Jay Bhanushali and after him is Pratik Sehajpal. These two keep getting into fights. Jay and Pratik are on the ranking this week as the fights between them have kept the audience debating.