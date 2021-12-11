BB15: Not Tejasswi or Karan, This Contestant Has Reached Finals

Some of the top contestants in Bigg Boss 15 house and those who have been there since the beginning were left behind as someone from the wild card just bagged the first seat in the finale. There's a lot going on right now in BB15.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss announced a new task. It was the Ticket to the Finale task. But it came as a surprise to everyone. Non-VIP members are not allowed to participate in the task, only Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit, and Rashami Desai. The VIPs then played for getting the ticket to the finale.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: This Contestant To Get Eliminated On Weekend Ka Vaar

All the non-VIP contestants in the house supported one contestant from the VIP. Rashami Desai's team consisted of Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal made up the second squad, which was battling for Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Finally, it was Rakhi who became the first contestant in the finale. She beat every one from the top contestants to other wild card entries. It came as a surprise even to the audience.