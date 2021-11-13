BB15: Not Just Afsana Khan, These Bigg Boss Contestants Too Were Kicked Out of BB House Over Behaviour Issues

Bigg Boss 15 Updates: Afsana Khan is one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Season 15. She was called by Bigg Boss to give explanations for her rude behaviour and he further asked her to move out of the house. This is not the first time for a contestant to be out of the house due to rude behaviour. This is not an elimination process. Earlier also a few contestants were thrown out of the house due to their bad behaviour. Here is the list of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma stepped out of the house after he got violent with the contestant Akash Dadlani.

Swami OM, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss season 10 threw urine on another contestant and he was thrown out of the house.

Kushal Tandon, one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 7 was thrown out of the house because of his rude behaviour with Tanisha Mukherjee and VJ Andy

Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK was one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss season 3 and he was thrown out of the house because he behaved rudely with many contestants of the house.

Also Read: From Samantha To Kajal Aggarwal Meet Sadhguru's Celebrity Followers

Also Read: Happy Birthday Aryan Khan Some Stunning Throwback Pics

