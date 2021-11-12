BB15: Not Just Afsana Khan, These Bigg Boss Contestants Too Were Kicked Out of BB House Over Behaviour Issues

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan was eliminated after she threatened to harm herself. It was high voltage drama in the house. But let us remind you that this is not the first time that a contestant has been eliminated from the show for violent behavior.

After hitting Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss OTT 2021, television actor Zeeshan Khan was evicted by the producers. This occurred while the two were working on the task of Boss Man and Boss Lady. They got into a big quarrel, and Zeeshan shoved Pratik. Zeeshan later posted images of his bruised body on social media after he was released.

In season 13 of Bigg Boss, this happened once more. Exes Madhurima and Vishal had a quarrel that escalated. Madhurima became so enraged that she struck Vishal with a frying pan at one point. She was removed from the show because physical aggression is not tolerated within the BB house.

Previously in the seventh season of Bigg Boss, VJ Andy made some disparaging remarks about Gauahar Khan. Kushal Tandon was so enraged by it that he assaulted Andy. Bigg Boss afterward removed him, and Gauahar expressed her displeasure.

Back in season 3, Bhojpuri actor-director Kamal Rashid Khan threw a bottle at Rohit Verma which missed and hit Shamita Shetty, which is now again in Bigg Boss 15. KKR was evicted right then.