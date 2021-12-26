BB15: No Elimination This Week On The Show

Once again there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss 15 this week. Last week there was the elimination of Rajiv and Rakhi’s husband, Ritesh. These two were ousted from the show. Well, this week, many were excited to see who is sent home but looks like the makers have planned for another no-elimination week.

We had Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the nominations. One among these was supposed to go home and if the audience voting trend is to be believed, it was either Devoleena or Nishant set to go home.

Don’t know what the makers have planned but looks like they are bidding for a good TRP. The show has been on the low side when it comes to TRP. So they are now trying everything to bring the numbers up. It is to be seen if their no elimination policy works in their favor or not.

For now, we catch the Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15, to see what happens next. How will the coming week bring a change in the contestants’ relationship?