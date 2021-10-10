BB15: Netizens Dub Salman's Bashing of Pratik Sehajpal One-Sided

The first Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 was filled with drama and bashing from host Salman Khan. Sunday’s episode is still left and with that, we will get the first contestant to get eliminated from the show. But before that, there was a lot of bashing and scolding from Salman Khan, and all were mainly directed towards Pratik Sehajpal.

A lot happened over week 1. Fights between contestants, abusing each other, damage to property, and more. The main fight was between Pratik and Jay Bhanushali where the latter said some stuff to Pratik. During the fight, Jay used some cursed words towards Pratik after which he got angry and shouted at Jay to not use such abusive language. In a rage, he even broke the glass. Salman reprimanded him and asked him to keep his behavior in check.

Salman especially lashed out at Pratik for the bathroom incident where he opened the latch of the bathroom while contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside. Other housemates scolded Pratik and asked if he would have done the same if his mother or sister was there inside. To this, Pratik replied, “Yes”. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor told Pratik that in place of Vidhi if it would have been Salman’s own mother or sister, he would have not spared Pratik.

What came as a shock was Salman’s comments on Pratik’s career. He said Pratik will only jump from one reality show to another but actors like Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali have achieved a lot till now. They should not jeopardize or tarnish the name they built for themselves after all these years of hard work.

Fans called out Salman Khan and his remarks. Many said that commenting this way on someone’s career and demeaning them, is wrong. Pratik is still very young, instead of completely writing off his career this way, the career which has barely started for him, you should reprimand him and scold him for the mistake, ask him to take care but not demean the person like that.

Check out what the Bigg Boss viewers had to say about this.

When Pratik opened the lock of the bathroom from outside with no force and power involved, everyone in house 🏡 was against him. BUT when great actor (according to his own thoughts) Jay gave him ma ki gaali no one Said he is wrong.😳 #PratikSehajpal #StayStrongPratik pic.twitter.com/5ImwVOpBhS — Gurshan Kamboj (@gurshan_kamboj) October 10, 2021

Damn Pratik was literally holding his tears but I feel Salman shouldn't have demeaned him that way that's below the belt.



STAY STRONG PRATIK#BB15 #PratikSehajpal

pic.twitter.com/uhSWQ41DLU — Aniket (@Aniketb_21) October 9, 2021

When #PratikSehajpal said " Bohot uncomfortable feel hora hai"

My heart broken into million pieces.

And #NishantBhat was the only person to be with him inspite of Salman Khan trying to impose a break between them!



THANKYOU NISHANT

STAY STRONG PRATIK#PratikFam #NishantSquad pic.twitter.com/CEcAEO7N3V — WinterOf91 (@WinterOf91) October 9, 2021

Didn't watch the whole episode of #WeekendKaVaar but the way #PratikSehajpal has been mocked for his career, was unnecessary. #BiggBoss15 casted him so why to pass degrading remarks on his career👎.

Whatever be his strategy, the guy is literally giving blood and sweat to the show — happy♠️ (@Eijazian) October 10, 2021

This is not fair #SalmanKhan didn't said a word to #JayBhanushali ...! Nepotism Nepotism Nepotism !! #PratikSehajpal Stay strong pratik !♥️ — ANUSHKA KAPOOR (@ANUSHKA85372492) October 9, 2021