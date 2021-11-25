BB15 Most Shocking Elimination Ever, Check Who Got Evicted

In the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 15, we will witness some of the most shocking twists. This means sudden evictions and new wild card entries. We saw in the promo that makers have planned a coffin-themed elimination for the upcoming episode. This theme got a lot of slack from the audience.

It was said that mostly Simba Nagpal will get eliminated in the coming eviction on Bigg Boss 15. He will be taken out from the house in the coffin but now inside news is suggesting something else.

The fans are in for a shocking elimination as it has been reported that mostly Jay Bhanushali will be gone from BB15. Yes, the one who was considered to be top 5 of this season, will be gone in sudden elimination. Fans are waiting for a confirmation on this. It is to be seen if Jay will be taken out in the coffin or will it be a normal eviction.

Bigg Boss makers are trying all the twists to up the TRP but this season has not been doing too well so far. Will Jay’s eviction gives the show a boost or will it irk the fans even more, is to be seen.