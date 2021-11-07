BB15 Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal Eliminated

This Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 15 was expected to be a double elimination special and the audience was predicting who it can be. Well, we can say that their predictions have come true.

It is Sunday today and that means eviction on BB15 and like fans expected it is going to be double elimination. Not just that, it is the duo that the audience wanted out of the house for a long time now. Yes, we are talking about the lovebirds.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal will get evicted this week. Tonight it will be their goodbye from the Bigg Boss house. Fans are not sad about this news as those two haven’t done much in the house anyways. People are celebrating this eviction. Miesha has already been evicted and Ieshaan will go today.

Along with Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, and Nishant Bhat were nominated too. As we can see, the rest three are safe and the duo has been eliminated. The audience called for Simba’s elimination after what he did during one of the tasks and pushed Umar into the pool. But as we can see he is safe this week so let's hope host Salman Khan at least takes his class.