BB15 Makers Call Security To Throw Afsana Khan Out, Fans Call it TRP Stunt

With the unexpected incidents that occurred in the house, this episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be quite devastating. After being betrayed by her pals, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan turned her rage on her housemates and herself.

After the task for the VIP zone ended, she accused Rajiv Adatia of following her to the washroom and inappropriately groping her. Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal tried to clarify Afsana's harsh statements, which were primarily beeped during the broadcast, but she refused to listen and continued her ranting.

Afsana Khan also smashed Bigg Boss' property, tossed her water bottle and chair, and threatened herself with a knife. Jay and Umar Riaz were terrified and raced to intervene. Initially, Afsana Khan requested that Bigg Boss summon her to the confession room, where she planned to announce whether she would stay in the house or leave it to Shamita.

Following the knife incident, she was summoned to the confession room, where Bigg Boss ordered that she leave the house with a doctor, to ensure Afsana's safety. When the singer refused to leave, more people were dispatched inside the confession room to bring Afsana out.

Whatever happened was termed by Bigg Boss fans as a TRP stunt. Many said that the makers wanted to use Afsana and her health to stir up drama and good ratings.

how unethical of bb to bring such mad people like afsana khan who use their mental condition as an excuse to utter whatever nonsense they want and bb gives them clean chit just for the sake of TRP? shame on you @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND WE STAND BY SHAMITA#BB15 #BiggBoss15 — ً (@idmvrs) November 11, 2021