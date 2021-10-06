BB15: Look How Bigg Boss Viewers Reacted to Karan Kundrra Calling Shamita Shetty Aunty

Oct 06, 2021, 11:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

Looks like the age-shaming remarks on Bigg Boss are not stopping anytime soon. Back in BB OTT, it was Akshara Singh who referred to Shamita Shetty as an aunty and called her of a mother’s age. Her remarks didn’t sit well with the viewers. Now similarly Karan Kundrra has called Shamita an ‘aunty’ which has left Netizens enraged.

Yesterday’s task on Bigg Boss 15 was for the Jungle-Wasis to make a bridge to get inside the house. But from the OTT side, Pratik Sehajpal hid the manual and also tore the pages which had the map printed on them. This irked the Jungle-Wasis and they tried to enter the house by force.

All this drama caused a lot of property damage and Shamita felt bad about what all this has led to. Somebody made a comment calling jungle waasis classless. This left Karan Kundrra angry and he called Shamita Shetty an aunty. Karan even called Nishant Bhat and asked him to tell Shamita to be in control. These kinds of remarks will not be tolerated.

Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that Karan himself is 37 while Shamita is 42. There isn’t much of an age difference between the two. Netizens are divided on their opinion. Some are also saying that it was not Shamita who made the ‘classless’ comment. Karan should be more careful before he starts bashing others.

Check out the reactions below:

Tags: 
Bigg Boss 15
BB 15 Hindi
Shamita Shetty
Karan Kundrra
Advertisement
Back to Top