BB15: Look How Bigg Boss Viewers Reacted to Karan Kundrra Calling Shamita Shetty Aunty

Looks like the age-shaming remarks on Bigg Boss are not stopping anytime soon. Back in BB OTT, it was Akshara Singh who referred to Shamita Shetty as an aunty and called her of a mother’s age. Her remarks didn’t sit well with the viewers. Now similarly Karan Kundrra has called Shamita an ‘aunty’ which has left Netizens enraged.

Yesterday’s task on Bigg Boss 15 was for the Jungle-Wasis to make a bridge to get inside the house. But from the OTT side, Pratik Sehajpal hid the manual and also tore the pages which had the map printed on them. This irked the Jungle-Wasis and they tried to enter the house by force.

All this drama caused a lot of property damage and Shamita felt bad about what all this has led to. Somebody made a comment calling jungle waasis classless. This left Karan Kundrra angry and he called Shamita Shetty an aunty. Karan even called Nishant Bhat and asked him to tell Shamita to be in control. These kinds of remarks will not be tolerated.

Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that Karan himself is 37 while Shamita is 42. There isn’t much of an age difference between the two. Netizens are divided on their opinion. Some are also saying that it was not Shamita who made the ‘classless’ comment. Karan should be more careful before he starts bashing others.

Check out the reactions below:

Those who asked for the clip. Here it is. NISHANT said “classless.” It was NOT #ShamitaShetty. #KaranKundra ne shamita ko gaali di aur aunty bola woh bhi bina matlab ke. Ye aadmi classless nahi toh kya hai vaise? #BB15 @ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/0vlRAnSFHz — •🖤• (@_iiobsessedii) October 5, 2021

So #karankundra is 36 years old, when simba unintentionally brought age wala mudda then he tried to explain simba that it was wrong, but how come he called #ShamitaShetty an aunty, she's 42 years old, barely 7 years older than him, khud uncle hua.

Practice what you preach. #BB15 — BIGG BOSS live feeds (@BB_live_feeds) October 5, 2021