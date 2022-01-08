BB15: Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal and More to Enter the Show as Connections

Just like in the previous season, this time too, Bigg Boss 15 will be bringing in connections to the show. One person will be entering for each contestant. They will support and motivate their favorite contestant. It is going to be a massive week on BB15.

As the show is speeding towards the finale, all the contestants are trying to give their all. Earlier we also had challengers, wild cards, and 4 special guests enter the show who made the contestants play for Ticket to Finale. Now we hear that new celebrities will be coming to the Bigg Boss house as connections or say, supporters.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Debina Bonnerjee, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, and Vishal Singh were photographed at the shoot venue ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. They're all going to the show to offer their support and encouragement for their favorite contestant.

But there are chances that they will not enter inside the house but will only have interaction from outside due to Covid restrictions.

As for who is supporting which contestant, it is Divya Agarwal coming for Karan Kundrra, Rahul Mahajan will support Rakhi Sawant, Debina Bonnerjee will be coming for Rashami Desai and will also be there for Pratik Sehajpal as his connection Kamya Punjabi couldn’t come due to personal reasons. Neha Bhasin is obviously there for Shamita Shetty. Vishal Singh who already came once as a challenger will be entering as a connection for Devoleena Bhattacharjee while Kashmera Shah comes for Tejasswi Prakash.