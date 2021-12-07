BB15: Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash, Who Will Be The Winner?

Fans have suggested that the winner of Bigg Boss 15 will either be Karan Kundrra or Tejasswi Prakash. These two have winner qualities, well if not like those of previous seasons’ contestants but they are top of this season. Even Umar Riaz is a good player but the reality is that he will never be named the winner.

It will have to be between these two. The audience is divided on this matter as few are taking Tejasswi’s name and have said that she is Colors girl, so she has that advantage. Plus she has been playing diplomatically. The actress did get into fights and ends up in arguments often, but she still manages to stay on top of the voting list.

Karan Kundrra on the other hand has been a fan favorite since the beginning. He had audience support and his game strategy was loved by everyone in the starting few weeks. Kundrra was losing track of the game in the past few days but he is slowly coming back. His love track with Tejasswi was getting him nowhere. But if we talk about the overall journey, then it has to be Karan Kundrra.

There isn’t a deserving contestant this season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan exclaimed, but if there has to be a choice made, then fans will go with Karan Kundrra.