BB15: How Will Pratik Sehajpal’s Game Change After Scolding From Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15's first Weekend ka Vaar was full of drama and criticism from host Salman Khan. But before that, Salman Khan had a lot of bashing and scolding to do, most of which was directed at Pratik Sehajpal. He made some really nasty remarks towards Pratik.

Salman was particularly angry with Pratik about the bathroom incident, in which he unlocked the door when contestant Vidhi Pandya was inside. Pratik was scolded by his housemates, who inquired if he would have done the same if his mother or sister had been present. Pratik responded with a strong "Yes." If it had been Salman's own mother or sister in place of Vidhi, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star assured Pratik that he would not have spared him.

Salman's remarks about Pratik's career startled him. Pratik will only appear in reality programs like Bigg Boss, according to Salman, but actors like Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali have already accomplished a lot. They must not compromise or ruin the reputation they have created over many years of hard effort.

Many said that commenting this way on someone’s career and demeaning them, is wrong. Pratik is still very young; he should not have to hear all this from an established actor like Salman Khan. Viewers were wondering if this will change Pratik’s game.

How will this affect Pratik and his game in Bigg Boss is what everyone wants to know now? Fans are hoping it will not leave him disheartened and that Pratik continues to play well with only a few changes to his approach and strategy.