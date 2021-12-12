BB15: Farah Khan Takes A Dig At Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi’s Relationship

As Salman Khan was busy with other commitments, he couldn’t host the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. Instead, Farah Khan took over the fort for a night. Salman is currently in Riyadh, UAE on his Da-Bangg tour.

Farah took the class of a few contestants and praised the game of many. She even took a dig at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash on their love relationship. She spoke on many issues and even scolded the contestants for fighting in front of special guests. The contestants argued and fought with each other even in front of the guests that came on Weekend ka Vaar.

She spoke to all the contestants and took their class while also advising them. The director expressed her disappointment with Pratik. She said that he has the habit of poking in everyone’s matters. While speaking with Karan and Tejasswi, she made a statement that left everyone chuckling.

The duo has been drawing the attention of all the BB15 fans for their growing romance This time too they were told that they must play their own game. Farah told Karan that she saw a winner in him but as, but she no longer does. "When I first saw you, I thought to myself, Chalo winner mil Gaya.” There's a winner's air about him. But it's all gone now, she stated.

He keeps roaming around Teja and acts like a lost lover so the director-choreographer dubbed him 'Devdas.' She joked, "Aap dono se zyada toh Rakhi and Zayed Khan ki love story interesting thi Main Hoon Na me."