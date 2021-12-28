BB15 Fans Slam Tejasswi Prakash, Call Her Insecure: Here’s Why

Fans are super confused as to what the chemistry between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15 is like. They keep fighting with each other and suddenly one day propose their love. It is getting really repetitive now, said the fans. Once again the couple fought over the nominations.

Earlier in the show, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose one contestant's name and nominate them for eliminations. That contestant will also be eliminated from the Ticket To Finale race. The housemates were unable to reach an agreement, but in the end, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale were nominated, each receiving five votes.

During the nomination, the housemates were debating among themselves who they should nominate. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were also talking about it. Rashami was nominated by Tejasswi who claimed she was backbiting her despite claiming to be her friend. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, nominated Abhijit Bichukale in order to save Rashami, who had the most votes at the time.

As Karan took Abhijit’s name, Tejasswi became angry and slammed him for trying to save Rashami. Fans are angry and have said that Tejasswi is not letting Karan make his own decisions and is getting annoyed when he does as per his wish. Check out the reactions here:

Tejasswi prakas turned out to be most negative person in the house.

Being insecure from old friendships , spreading venom against her own friends (once been friend), bitch about her own BF and then have guts to swear "she doesn't bitch" NEGATIVE HEAD TO TOE.#BB15 — siya || 💅🏼 (@siya7781) December 28, 2021

Tejasswi Prakash is the meanest insecure contestant in the history of Bigg boss #BiggBoss #BB15 — Sukanya Bai (@sukanya_bai) December 27, 2021

Why can karan not save Rashami as she always supported karan save him played for him??

Have some shame teja!!

She doesn't want to karan be friends with anyone. Highly insecure!! #KaranKundrra #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — AtithiiAgrawal🚩 (@introvertatithi) December 27, 2021