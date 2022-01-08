BB15 Fans React To Umar Riaz Getting Evicted

Umar Riaz has been ousted from Bigg Boss 15 in one of the most unexpected developments. Fans are enraged and heartbroken as a result of this. This season, he has been the most popular contestant, topping practically every poll and vote. When his eviction was announced, everyone was taken aback.

As soon as his elimination was announced in the episode, fans took to Twitter and slammed the show for making such a decision. Hashtags in Umar’s favor are trending on Twitter where even celebrities are taking a stand for him.

Himanshi Khurana tweeted, “They do what they wana do …. votes krwao or fir nikal do …. or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ….. well played umar @realumarriaz. No wonder har season me same hota hai …. isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange …… we are with you umar @realumarriaz”

Check out the tweet here.

Even ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 15 like Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal tweeted in support of Umar. This is how fans reacted.

In all the situations only #UmarRaiz was blamed irrespective of whether he was at fault or not!



PUBLIC WINNER UMAR RIAZ — Noman ellahi (@imnomanellahi) January 8, 2022

The way they eliminated #Abhinavshukla



I feel the same when my bro #UmarRiaz is eliminated



HATE YOU PRATIK 😡😡😡



BOYCOTT BIGBOSS 15#UmarRaiz — Rubina Fan (@Kishan84618751) January 7, 2022

So Now I'm Officially Supporting #UmarRaiz He is the Best Contestant in this Season, the Way He playing The Task I really Love it



I STAND BY UMAR RIAZ — Meishaiyer (@meishaiyer) January 7, 2022

This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted... don't know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 7, 2022