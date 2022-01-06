BB15 Fans Laud Devoleena For Her Performance in Ticket to Finale Task

Challengers Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Akanksha Puri, and Vishal Singh came in with a Ticket To Finale task as Bigg Boss 15 approaches its conclusion. These four came in for just a day and went after giving four tickets to those who win certain tasks. Umar Riaz defeated Tejasswi Prakash in an ice task. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee battled against one other for the Ticket To Finale in the recent episode.

They were required to stand on poles near the pool area for the task. Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz were the task's sanchalaks. The contestants were given the option of defending or attacking any contestant. Umar was spotted supporting his close buddy Rashami Desai while Pratik Sehajpal was playing for Devoleena. The other contestants were using various items to loosen Devo and Rashami's grip, but the ladies refused to give up.

Bigg Boss even applauded Devo and Rashami for their positive attitude. They stood for nearly 13 hours to complete the task and put each other to the test. During this time, Devoleena was spotted telling Pratik and Umar that she needed to go to the bathroom. Rather than giving up and stepping down, she requested that Pratik throw buckets of water at her so she may pee in her pants.

While Devo relieved herself, he was spotted doing as requested. Umar praised Devoleena, saying, "Yeh, full power laundiya hai. Task ke liye kuch bhi kar sakti hai."

Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai have won the ticket to finale.