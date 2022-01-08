BB15 Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash Bossy, Here’s Why

Tejasswi Prakash was sad in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, as she felt ignored by her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi also claimed that her co-housemate Shamita Shetty makes her feel insecure. 'Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi,' Rakhi Sawant comments. Tejasswi then doubts Karan Kundrra's allegiance, asking, "Have you started blushing now?"

Later on, Tejasswi tells Karan that Umar doesn't respect her and treats her like a contender. She claims Karan backs Rashami because of Umar, but Umar would never do such a thing.

It is not the first time that fans have slammed Tejasswi on social media for her insecurity. Many have said that she is bossy and wants everyone to work for her. She gets annoyed when Karan takes a stand and wants him only to act a certain way.

A few weeks ago, when Rashami Desai was nominated after receiving votes from housemates, Tejasswi got angry with Karan for his reluctance to nominate Rashami. She wanted him to go along with her and nominate Rashami, but when he didn’t feel the same way, she got angry and said Karan is doing all this only for Umar.

The way things are and the way Tejasswi keeps acting insecure and bossy has left the fans irritated. They feel the makers are as well, being unfair with Karan by constantly bashing him for such a silly reason.