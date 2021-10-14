BB15 Exclusive: 4 Contestants Enter Bigg Boss Main House

The concept of Junglewasis and housemates in Bigg Boss 15 has led to many fights between the contestants. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the three OTT players who got entry into the main house and were saved from getting nominated as well. For the Junglewasis, the rules were like every season and they were nominated for elimination.

As you may remember, there were multiple tasks conducted in BB15 till now. By winning, Junglewasis will get a chance to enter the main house but all these tasks only ended in a fight. Until yesterday, where four contestants from the jungle area got the chance to enter the main house.

Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Vishal Kotian became the first four contestants to enter the main house. They won the task to enter the house. This obviously means privileges for them.

Netizens and BB15 fans congratulated these four and are now busy speculating as to what will happen between the three OTT players and the junglewasis that entered. Especially since Jay is inside the house now, it will be interesting to see how he and Pratik interact as these two are the ones who regularly get into fights.

The rest of the junglewasis are still in the outside area. They still have to win their way into the house when more tasks for it come. For now, the rest of them will have to stay in the jungle area.