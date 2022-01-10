BB15 Ex-Contestant Vishal Kotian Tests Covid19 Positive

Ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Vishal Kotian has tested Covid19 positive. As per the rumors, he was to enter the show as a wild card contestant but this will not happen now.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” he shared on his Instagram story giving a health update.

Vishal came as a contestant this season but was eliminated along with Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin. His elimination shocked many. Vishal had a good time in the house and made some good friends but once his planning and game plan was understood by all, the contestants lost faith in him.

Since Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by 2 weeks, there were rumors that we will have new wild card contestants in the house, Vishal was one of them. But now his entry is not going to happen.

It is to be seen if there will be a wild card entry or not and if it is, then who will the makers send to Bigg Boss 15 house, so close to the finale.