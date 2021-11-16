BB15 Evicted Donal Bisht Back As Wild Card Contestant

ShaRa fans were upset and shocked when host Salman Khan announced in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode that Raqesh Bapat would not return to the Bigg Boss 15 house. There were two exits this week including Afsana Khan. Shamita Shetty is out as well but she will be returning after a medical check-up.

Talking about the wild card contestants this season, we have some exciting names entering the house. As a wild card contestant, one of the most popular Bigg Boss OTT contestants will join Bigg Boss 15. It is Moose Jattana. She'll be coming to BB15 very soon. Apart from her, there is one more person who has already appeared this season and was evicted in the most shocking way.

According to recent rumors, Donal Bisht, actress, and model who was eliminated from the house due to the housemates' decision, can now return as a wild card player. Donal and Vidhi Pandya’s eviction shocked the Bigg Boss fans, the most. They have been demanding the makers to bring these two back.

This news has not been confirmed as of yet but the sources suggest that her entry will be during the Friday episode. The Bigg Boss 15 viewers are sure in for some excitement.