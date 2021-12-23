BB15 Evicted Contestant Rajiv Adatia Comments on Abhijeet Bichukale

Rajiv Adatia is the most recent Bigg Boss 15 participant to be eliminated from the house. He spoke about his experience on the show and revealed some surprising details. He said that his elimination came as a surprise and that he did not think it was fair.

He also discussed the situation involving Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale, as well as host Salman Khan's reaction to it. Rajiv is amazed by the love and support of his fans, and he also confessed that he was previously self-conscious about his weight concerns before joining the show.

The evicted contestant shared that he was shocked when his name was announced. Not for any reason but mainly because a person like Abhijeet is still inside the house and Rajiv is out.

It doesn’t make much sense that a person who makes derogatory remarks, asks a woman for a kiss and other issues that he has, is still not eliminated. That is mainly why I am so shocked and literally heartbroken over my eviction.