This BB15 Contestant Loses Ticket to Finale

There are many top contenders in the Bigg Boss 15 house. These players are expected to be the finalists of the season. As we can guess, they are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and there is shifting support between the two contestants.

But what we also know is that there is one more contestant that is considered to be the top player o0f BB15. Umar Riaz is getting a lot of support from the fans and it is not because of Asim Riaz. When he entered the show, he gained attention due to Bigg Boss 13 runner-up and his brother Asim Riaz. But that changed over time.

Now Umar is being praised for the kind of game he is playing. He is considered one of the most decent contestants of BB15. But sadly chances are that might not reflect in him being safe from elimination.

Many fans have pointed out that makers cut out Umar Riaz’s scenes. He is not seen much on the live-feed and also the makers try portraying him as a weak contestant.

Looking at how things are and what the makers keep doing, fans have predicted that Umar Riaz might not be in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 15. In fact, he might get eliminated before the actual weaker ones get evicted from the house.