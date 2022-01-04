BB15 Challenger Reveals Bigg Boss 15 Winner Name

Akanksha Puri is quite excited to enter Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger. She is best known for her role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha. When she was asked who she supports in Bigg Boss 15 and who will win the show, she made some interesting observations.

She stated, "Shamita has been my favourite. I’ve been supporting her from outside throughout the show. I think the way Rakhi Sawant is doing she should be given one seat in every season. I feel that she is amazing.

I think people should be scared of her and they should not take her lightly because if she is there, she can really give everybody a tough time. But definitely, I see Shamita very close to the trophy.”