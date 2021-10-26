BB15 Akasa Singh To Get Eliminated This Week?

Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, and Akasa Singh have been nominated in Bigg Boss 15 this week. For a long time, fans have demanded that Simba or Akasa be eliminated. Simba, in particular, has been criticized by viewers for not contributing anything to the show.

Since there was no elimination last week, viewers are speculating about what would happen in the coming days. In terms of TRP, BB15 has been doing well. They've evicted three contestants thus far, with the eviction of two of the female contestants causing a lot of controversies. Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were eliminated in the sudden eviction and that irritated many.

This time as it is mentioned above, 3 contestants have been nominated. Among them, many are predicting who will get eliminated and viewers are taking Akasa Singh’s name. Bigg Boss fans have predicted that among the three nominated, she is the weakest one.

Based on the votes, chances of her elimination might be high but we cannot say as Pratik Sehajpal fans will support her. Akasa and Pratik are pretty close, so his fans might want to save her for now.

Well, we do not know who will get eliminated. The name will be disclosed in the coming Weekend ka Vaar episode. We need to wait for a few more days. What do you think? Will Akasa be the next one to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 15?