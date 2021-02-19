BB14 Winner Prediction: Why Rubina Dilaik Will Win Bigg Boss 14

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has been hitting the headlines for all right reasons. The finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just a few days away and all are eagerly waiting to see who will be lifting the trophy of this season. No doubt, Bigg Boss 14 fans could have decided their winner of the show even before the makers but they are waiting to whom Salman Khan will declare as a winner of Bigg Boss 14. Looking at the current trend on social media, it's not that hard to predict the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik could be the winner of this season.

Here are few reasons why Rubina deserves the trophy of this season:

Rubina is the only contestant of this season who is into back to back nominations and it is crystal clear that the housemates are considering him as the strong contestants in the house. She has been saved from all evictions thanks to her fans and followers for their unconditionally love and supports towards her.

Rubina is one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 14. There's no denying the fact that Rubina was only focussing on playing the game and nothing else. The name Rubina is always trending on social media platform. Be it for her clash with other housemates or performing well in a task, Rubina always makes news. The contestant also has a huge fan following who have formed a group called Rubina Fans who are giving the contestant and the show maximum publicity.

Rubina is one of the smart, honest and dedicated persons on the show whose only mission is to bag the trophy. She performs every task well and undoubtedly is one of the most entertaining persons in the house. She behaves according to the situation and never hurts anyone through her words or actions. She is the first person to seek an apology if she commits mistakes. It is generous of Rubina? Don't you agree, Rubina fans?

There were people who took to Twitter to raise their voice in support of Rubina and it is worth watching to see all the support she has!

Rubina wins as she is worth every bit of the victory. Do you watch Bigg Boss? What do you think of Rubina?Will she emerge as the winner of this season. Do let us know in the comments section below.