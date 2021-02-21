BB14: Will Rahul Vaidya Walk Out With 25 Lakh Before Bigg Boss Grand Finale?

It is so close to the Grand Finale. Contestants have fought for nearly 20 Weeks and gave their all to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. We have our Top 5, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are in the Finale. But before the Grand Finale episode airs there are expectations of one last twist.

Everytime before the Grand Finale, host Salman Khan gives an option to all the remaining contestants. They are offered a money bag and in return, they can quit the show and exit from the race. Only after the contestant has made a decision to quit, will they know about the money in the bag. It could be as high as Rs. 10 lakh to 20 lakh.

This time speculations are that the money bag could contain 25 lakh. To make the show even more interesting, the makers have decided on this twist. According to the voting trend, Rubina is in the lead with Rahul on second and Aly Goni on third position. But the gap is very less and Aly Goni can take over anytime.

In such a situation, viewers can speculate if a contestant will decide on quitting the race with the money bag. Fans already know that given a chance like this and that too with 25 lakh, Rakhi Sawant will go for the money bag. Rakhi herself has confessed many times that she is in need of money.

Earlier Nikki Tamboli was offered Rs 6 lakh to quit the show and exit the Bigg Boss 14 race. But she denied that and decided to stay.

Rumors are claiming that Rahul Vaidya could quit Bigg Boss 14 and accept the 25 lakh offer. Although these are just speculations and nothing is confirmed yet. Rahul knows he is a strong contender and has chances of winning the show. He also has trust in his fans, so chances of Rahul quitting along with the money bag is very low.