BB14: Why Is Salman Protecting Rakhi Sawant Despite Her Misbehaviour?

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is ruling the TRPs charts. The season is coming closer to its end and the finale is all set to take place in a couple of weeks from now. Show buffs are asking on social media why Salman Khan is being biased toward Rakhi Sawant. Why is he protecting her and covering her mistake? Looks like Rakshi Sawant could be Salman Khan's favourite contestant of this and he is making sure to save Rakhi as she is getting good TRPs rating with her antics.

During the weekend episode, audience and show buffs thought Salman would lash at Rakhi for her misbehaviour towards Abhinav Shukla. For those who joined late to the story, On Friday, she pulled the strings of his shorts on the national television which left him and his wife Rubina Dilaik visibly angry.

The fans of the show expressed their disgust at Rakhi’s behaviour. Salman Khan's supporting Rakhi hasn't gone well with the audience. Show buffs have trolled Salman Khan badly on social media. Speculations are doing the rounds that the main reason for Salman supporting Rakhi as she is generating content to the audience. In a recent episode, all the contestants have been nominated for this week eviction. It remains to be seen who will bid goodbye to the show.