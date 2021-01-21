BB14: Rakhi Sawant Wants Abhinav Shukla's Sperm, Drama Inside Bigg Boss House Continues

Love and drama is unlimited in BB house, especially when you have Rakhi Sawant. She is probably one of the most entertaining contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Her actions have kept the viewers shocked yet entertained.

Everyone in Bigg Boss house is expressing love for each other. After Sonali Phogat expressed her love for Aly Goni, it is now Rakhi’s turn.

Rakhi Sawant shared that she has started liking Abhinav Shukla. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the most favorite couple of BB house. The couple had been married for a long time, but Rakhi doesn’t seem to have a problem with that.

While expressing her feelings for Abhinav to fellow contestant Sonali, Rakhi said that she currently has no man in her life. Ever since her split with ex-Abhishek Awasthi, she has been lonely. Even during their time together, Abhishek would not let Rakhi close to him. They did not have any physical intimacy in the relationship.

Rakhi added that she wants Abhinav to be the father of her children. She has frozen her eggs and would like Abhinav to donate his sperm. “I will produce my baby without doing anything wrong,” she said.

Rakhi further said that she doesn’t mind being the extra person in Rubina-Abhinav’s marriage. “Woh gharwali, main baharwali” (Rubina is the wife and I can be the mistress).

“Mujhe bas ek katori uska pyaar chahiye” (One bowl of Abhinav’s love is also enough for me). Rakhi told everything to Sonali and expressed her yearning for a man like Abhinav.

In 2019, Rakhi married Ritesh, but he has never been in public. Rakhi burst into tears while saying that she hasn’t met Ritesh in a long time. She would be happy if Ritesh came to Bigg boss house and accepted their marriage in front of the world.