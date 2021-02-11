BB14: Paras Chabbra Biased Towards Rubina Dilaik; Cheated Rahul Vaidya In Ticket To Finale Task

Winner of the Bigg Boss 14 Ticket to Finale task was Rubina Dilaik as decided by Paras Chabbra who was the judge and moderator of the task. But a recent clip from the Bigg Boss house shows that Paras’ decision was actually biased and someone else deserved to win that task.

All the contestants participated in the Bigg Boss Ticket to Finale task to fix their place in the Grand Finale. The contestants had to do different tasks and for that they received help from their connections. Paras Chabbra was the moderator of the task. It was said that whoever will win the task will get a guaranteed spot in the finale.

Every contestant fought for the guaranteed spot. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli were out of the game as they lost in the beginning. After that it was Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Rubina Dilaik who were left in the race.

In the beginning Nikki kept targeting Rahul and tried to throw his water tank in the swimming pool but Rahul’s connection Toshi Sabri fought hard and did not let that happen. He put out his entire strength.

After sometime it was Aly Goni to be eliminated from the task with Rubina and Rahul remaining. Ever since Paras entered the show, he has been rooting for Rubina and it was pretty evident that he wanted her to win the ‘ticket to finale’ task.

Towards the end of the task, Rahul had around 40 bags in his drum whereas Rubina had around 32. Which means Rahul was leading with a good margin and this should have sealed his victory. But Paras had other plans.

Paras declared Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the task even when Rahul Vaidya had more bags in his drum. Paras argued that Rahul received help from other contestants. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were helping Rahul win the task.

What Paras didn’t point out is that even Rubina received help from Jaan and Nikki Tamboli. Fans have pointed out that Paras made an unfair and unbiased decision as he already had plans of making Rubina win. Bigg Boss viewers are unhappy with this decision and believe Rahul deserved to win the Ticket to finale task.

Ultimately Paras’ decision didn’t even help Rubina as she was punished with nomination for the entire season. After Rubina threw water on Rakhi, as a punishment it was decided that she will be nominated for the rest of the season. So Rubina gave the ticket to finale to Nikki Tamboli who helped her during the task. This way, without doing anything, Nikki Tamboli became the first one to enter Top 5.

Many viewers are angry with Paras Chabbra and said he had made a biased decision.