BB14: Makers Trick To Save Rakhi? Nikki Tamboli Not Seen In Bigg Boss Live-Feed

Viewers have been very confused as of now, the Bigg Boss 14 live-feed on Voot doesn’t show Nikki Tamboli. She is nowhere to be seen. Many started speculating that Nikki has been eliminated. Now her fanbase is claiming that this is all the makers’ doing. They are trying to demotivate Nikki’s fans so that they stop voting.

When Nikki was not seen in the live-feed, many started believing that she has been evicted from the house. Even many social media Khabri accounts reported that there were chances of Nikki getting eliminated in the Mid-Meek eviction. Some said that this was a voluntary exit.

Nikki was offered Rs. 6 Lakh. If she wishes to, Nikki can take the money and walk out of the house. It is not confirmed yet, but the viewers are speculating that Nikki decided to take the cash prize and call it quits. That is why she is not to be seen in the Voot live-feed.

NIKKI FANS CALL IT MAKERS’ TACTICS

Nikki Tamboli’s fans are now calling all this a “Tactic.” They are guessing this is just a trick being used by the makers to confuse the viewers. Since the beginning, makers and Host Salman Khan were favoring Rakhi Sawant. Since Rakhi is getting less votes now, makers are trying to manipulate the situation and trick Nikki fans to stop voting. According to the voting trend Nikki is on fourth and Rakhi is on fifth position, but they do not have much gap.

One fan shared a video clip on Twitter and said Nikki is still in the Bigg Boss house. Nikki fans are urging everyone to keep voting for her and not fall for the makers’ tricks.

“Do not stop voting, this is a cheap tactic by makers to make their favorite Rakhi Sawant get more votes. Keep voting for Nikki Tamboli,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Don't believe in rumours.

Don't believe in rumours. It's a trick by makers to highlight today's task. Keep Voting for #NikkiTamboli

Yeh lo proof, #NikkiTamboli is in the house

She is not Evicted .....its strategy of makers to get Rakhi in top 4

Yeh lo proof, #NikkiTamboli is in the house. She is not Evicted .....its strategy of makers to get Rakhi in top 4. Now just focus on voting #BB14

Most of you guessing #NikkiTamboli is out from the finale race & evicted from house as she is seen missing in BB LiveFeeds.



Most of you guessing #NikkiTamboli is out from the finale race & evicted from house as she is seen missing in BB LiveFeeds. But initial news from source is Journey Video being showing to contestants inside theatres room and Nikki is the first one, so maybe she is inside. (WAIT)