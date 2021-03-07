BB14 Jasmin Bhasin Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik?

Bigg Boss 14 ended with Rubina Dilaik’s victory. The show gained much hype from the audiences and garnered anticipation as to who will win. During the show, we saw that Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin didn’t share a good relationship. Even after the show has ended, the fight between them probably hasn’t.

After the ‘Jasmin ke ghar kaun Jayega?’ drama, looks like the ladies are back in the warzone. Recently Jasmin made a tweet that many fans are speculating as targeting Rubina Dilaik. She used a famous quote that looks like a dig at the contestants.

“Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat, treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault. Smart people” posted Jasmin.

Fans of Rubina Dilaik pointed out that this is an indirect way of taking a dig at Rubina. The fight between the ladies is continuing even after the show ended and seems like even fans are still as involved. The fans have divided opinion on Jasmin’s tweet. Many are saying that she very obviously took a dig at Rubina and the quote was referring to their fight in the Bigg Boss house. But there are also fans who came in support of Jasmin and said that it is just a simple quote and people are just getting busy digging out the “meaning” behind it.

This is not the first time that the fans got involved in what looked like a fight between the ladies. Earlier last week a video went viral on social media. It is a party at Rubina’s house and her friends were seen dancing and enjoying themselves.

In the background of the video, you can hear Rubina saying, “Jasmin ke ghar kaun jayega,” intending that no one would want to meet her.

Jasmin Bhasin fans got angry at this and started trending, “Jasmin ke Ghar Hum Jayenge” on Twitter.