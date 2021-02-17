BB14: Here's Why Rakhi Sawant Could Quit With Money Bag

The Finale Week is here and we have our Top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are the top 5 of this season, but only one can win. As we all know and Rakhi admitted too, she is here for a reason.

Rakhi Sawant confessed that she needed money and for that she wanted to come to BB14. But the chances of Rakhi winning the show are next to impossible, so is it advisable that she take the money and exit bigg boss house.

Everytime before the Grand Finale, host Salman Khan gives an option to all the remaining contestants. The contestants are offered a bag full of money, if they wish they can take the bag and quit the show. The contestant will not know about the amount inside the bag; only after they have decided to quit, they will be informed about the money. This time, there are chances of Rakhi Sawant taking the bag.

It was reported earlier that Rakhi requested Sohail Khan and through Sohail and Salman's help she was able to enter the show. She managed to reach Top 5, thanks to the entertainment she provided. As Rakhi kept 'entertaining' the viewers and also had Salman's support, she made it to the Finale. But it might be good if she decides to walk away with the money bag.

The chances of winning and the competition is tough between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. As viewers are predicting, mostly Rubina will win the show. That means Rahul can become the first runner up. If luck is in her favor, Rakhi will be second runner up. But as the second runner up, she will not be getting any prize money. So owing to the fact that Rakhi needed money, it would be best that she take the "Money Bag" and quit the show without any regrets.

In Bigg Boss 13, it was Paras Chhabra who took the money bag and decided to quit the race. It was later revealed that the bag contained Rs.10 Lakh.