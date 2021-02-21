BB14 Grand Finale: Voting Closed, Check Which Contestant Will Be The Winner

The voting lines for Bigg Boss 14 are now closed. Fans have submitted their votes and fought really hard. All the fanbases were really dedicated and especially for the past 24 hours, everyone has given their all. Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli, anyone can win the season and viewers believe that everyone has given their all.

But as we all know, only one can win and that will be decided based on the votes. The contestant that has played the best game throughout the season and who got the highest number of votes will win. The final voting lines were closed today at 12pm. The votes have been submitted and the winner for Bigg Boss 14 will be announced today during the Grand Finale.

According to the voting trend Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant have got the least number of votes. They are in the bottom two and during the Mid-finale episode eviction; one of these two could be eliminated from the race. On number three, we have Aly Goni. So that means who must have guessed the Number two and Number one.

Like always there is no shock or surprise in this. Rubina Dilaik is number one and Rahul Vaidya is on number two position.

So if we go by the voting trends,

Winner will be Rubina Dilaik; 1st Runner Up will be Rahul Vaidya; 2nd Runner up should be Aly Goni.