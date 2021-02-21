BB14 Grand Finale: Madhuri Dixit, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Check Full Guest List

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14 is truly going to be a ‘grand’ event. The excitement regarding the performances of the Top 5 contestants is really high but along with that, viewers are also waiting to see the celebrities that will be entering as special guests.

As we confirmed earlier, this time we have Madhuri Dixit as one of the Special Guests. Dixit will announce the eviction and the top 4 of this season. Maduri Dixit is entering Bigg Boss 14 as a guest to promote her upcoming reality show, Dance Deewane 3. We can expect a surprise performance from Dixit and also a duo performance between the “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?” Jodi Salman-Madhuri.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Winner, Runner Up Confirmed

But apart from Madhuri Dixit, the Guest list is really long. It was reported that the shoot for BB14 Grand Finale is currently going on and news from the sets confirm the presence of legendary actor Dharmendra in the finale.

Along with Dharmendra, we also have ‘Houseful’ actor, Riteish Deshmukh and ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor Nora Fatehi gracing the Grand Finale. The viewers are in for an exciting night.

There are speculations of performance by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Along with that, we have rivals Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya in a dance off. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a romantic performance. Rakhi Sawant with an entertaining and power-packed dance performance.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit To Reveal Names Of Final Elimination Contestants, Announce Top 4

Dancer-Choreographers Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande (popularly known as Dharmesh sir) and Tushar Kalia will also entertain the viewers in the Grand Finale.

It is about to be an amazing night filled with excitement. This is the full list of the special Guests that will be seen in the Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale.

Madhuri Dixit Dharmendra Riteish Deshmukh Nora Fatehi Raghav Juyal Dharmesh Yelande Tushar Kalia

Fans cannot wait for the winner to be announced. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be aired on February 21, 9pm.